2 Vacaville officers released from hospital after suspected fentanyl exposure

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Two Vacaville police officers were released from the hospital Tuesday after showing signs of possible fentanyl exposure during a service call, authorities said.

The Vacaville Police Department said that the officers were responding to a call around 5 p.m. on Countrywood Circle when one of them began experiencing symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure.

The second officer quickly administered Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses. Soon after giving the Narcan, the second officer also began exhibiting similar symptoms.

Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Police said it's unclear when or how the exposure occurred, noting that the officers had responded to several calls together earlier in the day.

