Vacaville man facing attempted murder charge for Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD — A Vacaville man is facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting that happened earlier this week in Fairfield, authorities said Saturday.

The Fairfield Police Department said investigators arrested Patrick Clay, 57, at a residence in Vacaville on Friday.

The shooting happened the day prior in the area of Delaware and Jefferson streets, which is a few blocks from the Jackson Street exit off Highway 12. A man was found shot at the scene and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Cameras in the area of the shooting helped investigators identify Clay as the suspected gunman.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.