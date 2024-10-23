Vacant corner in disadvantaged Sacramento neighorhood could get major facelift

Grand plans are in motion to revamp vacant land in a Del Paso Heights neighborhood

Grand plans are in motion to revamp vacant land in a Del Paso Heights neighborhood

Grand plans are in motion to revamp vacant land in a Del Paso Heights neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — There are grand plans for a vacant piece of land in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Dwayne Crenshaw with the Greater Sacramento Urban League is working to turn the location at the corner of Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue into a cultural hub for the community.

He said the location has for years been a magnet for crime.

"We want to reclaim the corner for the community," Crenshaw said.

The new project is called Grand Gathering and will feature an outdoor stage along with spots for local food trucks and other small business vendors.

"The key is we are going to have professional business technical assistance providers who will help folks grow a business," Crenshaw said.

Rendering of the Grand Gathering project Greater Sacramento Urban League

Many who live and work in the neighborhood are excited about the transformation.

"This is an excellent idea and I can't wait to see it built out for our community," one resident said.

Long-term plans also call for renovating the building next door into a commercial kitchen and makerspace for people with entrepreneurial ideas.

Supporters hope it will also provide jobs and educational opportunities for students at Grant High School, which is just a block away.

The property was purchased with a $2 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The urban league is hoping to open the site by next summer.