US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announces initiative

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

US Secretary Of Agriculture Visits The Yolo Food Bank
US Secretary Of Agriculture Visits The Yolo Food Bank 00:54

YOLO COUNTY - US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited the Yolo Food Bank to announce an initiative to help feed Californians.

The local Food Purchase Assistance Program is part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Vilsack says it will help connect small farms, local food banks, hungry families, and rural areas that lack other resources.

"But this is just part of a much larger effort as we emerge from the pandemic, as we emerge from this period of disruption as to create and transform our food system," said Vilsack.

The program will help an estimated 250,000 families across California, and the goal is to provide food that was produced within 400 miles of its final destination.

CBS13 Staff
First published on July 28, 2022 / 8:25 AM

First published on July 28, 2022 / 8:25 AM

