U.S. Postal worker targeted by armed robber in Blackhawk

A postal worker was the victim of an armed robbery in the community of Blackhawk near Danville late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police and postal inspectors are investigating the armed robbery. Authorities received a call at about 1130 a.m. from a postal worker who said they were robbed while out on their rounds on the 2000 block of Portola.

Chopper footage showed East Bay police are canvassing the neighborhood in search of the suspect. The U.S. Postal Service inspector confirms that they were on scene and investigating.

A U.S. Postal Inspector said residents in the area could be more susceptible to mail theft.

"I want to encourage people to take their mail out of their mailboxes as soon as possible, be very careful where they leave their outgoing mail, and to contact police and postal inspectors if they see anyone suspicious who looks like they're accessing a mailbox they shouldn't be accessing," said U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet.

He said a reward of up to $150,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Authorities have not provided any suspect information as far as a description or the type of vehicle they could be in.