Burglary suspect broke into Roseville bank with crowbar, police say

ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after a bank in Roseville was burglarized before it was open on Monday.

The scene is at the US Bank branch near Estates Drive and Harding Boulevard.

Roseville police confirmed that they were investigating a burglary at the bank that happened around 6 a.m., saying that a suspect apparently broke into the branch using a crowbar.

It's unclear what was stolen, police say.

Crime Scene Investigators are responding to the scene.