Person of interest caught on video in case of possible Stockton serial killer
STOCKTON -- New video evidence shows the person of interest police are seeking in the case of a possible serial killer in Stockton.
The video was released by detectives during a press conference on Tuesday.
On Monday, authorities identified two more possible victims. Both incidents happened in April 2021.
In the first incident, on April 10, police said a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in the early morning hours in Oakland. Six days later, a 46-year-old woman was shot at Park and Union street in Stockton; she survived her injuries.
All of the now six murders have been committed in dimly lit areas with the victims being ambushed and then shot.
Investigators have used ballistic evidence and other similarities – including when the victims were killed and how – to connect the crimes. Still, detectives have said they weren't sure if more than one person is responsible for the spree.
A grainy image of a person of interest wanted in connection to the case was previously released by police.
Also on Monday, authorities released the names of the five 2022 victims.
The reward for information leading to an arrest has now reached a total of $95,000. The City of Stockton, Crime Stoppers, and even the owner of a local construction company have put up the money.
for more features.