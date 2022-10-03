Names released of all 5 victims linked to possible serial killer in Stockton

STOCKTON – Authorities have now released the names of all five victims linked to a possible serial killer in Stockton.

On Monday, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of the five victims. All were Stockton residents ranging in age from their early-20s to mid-50s.

The victims, and the day they were killed, are as follows: Paul Yaw, 35, killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, killed on Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, killed on Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, killed on Sept. 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, killed on Sept. 27.

Stockton police have announced they have a person of interest, but detectives still aren't sure if more than one person is responsible.

Detectives believe the killings are related because, in each case, the victim was alone and then ambushed in a poorly lit area.

A total of $85,000 in rewards is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.