Unresponsive female found in downtown Sacramento; investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an unresponsive woman was found after apparently being assaulted in downtown Sacramento early Saturday evening.

Sacramento police say, just after 6:30 p.m., officers were flagged down near 17th and L streets. They got reports of an unresponsive female being found in the area.

She was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police say.

Officers talked to witnesses and now suspect that the female was assaulted before she was found unconscious.

No suspect information has been released, but officers are continuing to investigate the incident.