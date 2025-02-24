Ukraine supporters rally at California capitol for war's end 3 years after Russian invasion

SACRAMENTO -- In a true showing of the Ukrainian spirit and resolve, more than one thousand supporters packed the steps of California's State Capitol to rally support and advocate for an end to Russia's war on Monday.

February 24 marks three years since Russia's invasion. The State Capitol dome was also lit blue and yellow in solidarity as world leaders work to finally end the war.

"We gather here at the capitol until the occupiers leave and liberate all Ukrainian lands," a speaker said at the podium Monday.

Monday night's rally was an effort to show the community that the Ukrainian spirit is not broken and that the war is not over, communicating that ongoing support is needed.

"It is very important to be together," said Olga Noshyn, event organizer and member of Sacramento's Sunflower Society. "A lot of our friends are fighting. We have families there. We would like to say we are standing with them."

Eugene Velychko attended the rally with his family. They had their home country in their hearts, grateful for their new home in the United States.

"Here as an American citizen, supporting Ukraine," said Velychko. "That's why we are still waiting for the support of the U.S. people," his mother added in Ukrainian.

In the air was anticipation that the war could be close to an end, but anxiety for some over the Trump Administration's approach.

"The international support of Ukraine which seemed so stable is not as stable anymore," said Dmytro Kushneruk, the consul general of Ukraine based in San Francisco, at the podium.

Kushneruk told CBS13 that Ukrainian leaders and diplomats like himself are grateful for the American support so far and hope it continues as world leaders come to the table looking for a solution.

"We want for this to be a long-lasting, just and fair peace for Ukraine. That's what is important," said Kushneruk. "We are ready to work with the U.S. administration. We have always appreciated the bipartisan support we have in the United States."

Over the summer, some who rallied at the state capitol told CBS13 that this very war sent them to the polls in the November election.

Monday, supporters prayed for a solution.

"President Trump is looking and seeking the best for his country. He is looking for the best deal for the United States. It's not the best deal for Ukraine," said Noshyn. "We are not going to give up our territories. We're not going to give up on our people. We will fight. Fighting is all we have."

Ukrainian Americans hope their two countries remain united to end the war.

Sacramento supporters of Ukraine rally at the capitol every month on the 24 — a date that marks not only Russia's invasion in February, but August 24 is Ukrainian Independence Day.