Sacramentans rally at State Capitol for Ukraine, Biden promises to stop Putin in Wednesday address to nation

SACRAMENTO -- Demonstrators rallied at the California State Capitol on Wednesday night in support of Ukraine as Russia's invasion enters its 880th day in the country.

The Ukraine Sunflower Society has hosted a rally on the steps of the capitol on the 24th of each month since the war broke out.

August 24, Ukrainian Independence Day, is one month away and is the biggest rally each year. The upcoming event will mark the third Independence Day that Ukrainians have been forced to recognize while under the shadow of Russia's war.

"I'm here because my family, all my relatives, my friends, my life stays in Ukraine and they are struggling a lot," said Svitlana Petrusha, a volunteer with the Sunflower Society. "We want to tell the world that Ukraine needs your help. We need your support."

Their hope, despite the ever-changing political landscape in the United States in a turbulent election season, is that whoever lands in the White House after the 2024 election in November will continue to support Ukraine.

After all, questions surrounding who the Democratic nominee for president will be and if the United States could see another Donald Trump presidency impact not just our country, but people around the world.

That's felt deeply by Ukrainian Americans and American citizens here in Sacramento.

"I don't feel that there are enough American citizens that participate in this. They don't realize this is the biggest land war in Europe since World War II. The repercussions behind that to the U.S are gigantic," rally attendee Pablo Barron said. "The fact that there's been issues with Russia interfering with our election process, this should be a wakeup call for America. There's a big problem. We need to support the Ukrainian people 100%."

Barron said that he is a registered Republican but will vote for the Democratic nominee in November.

He said that he does not trust former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump to properly support Ukraine.

"I am a single-topic voter this year. The only thing I care about is Ukraine's sovereignty and making sure their people live. Right now they are being decimated. Nothing else should matter," Barron said.

Through song, speakers and signs, Wednesday's rally lifted a solemn message of love from California's State Capitol.

Earlier that evening, President Joe Biden gave his first address to the American people since it was announced he was dropping out of the presidential race. He offered a hopeful promise for Ukrainians.

"I'm the first president of this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world. We'll keep rallying a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine, doing more damage," President Biden said.

In a turbulent election year, this group of Sacramentans stands hand in hand with their Ukrainian neighbors hoping that there is not so much distraction in American politics that this cause is forgotten.

"We hope whoever is in charge and powerful in the U.S., they understand the importance," Petrusha said. "I hope and I believe that someday we will gather here to celebrate our victory with the United States, with Europe, with everybody who supports Ukraine."