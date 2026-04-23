UC Davis students, advocates push for bike safety changes to West Campus following student death

A group of cycling advocates and UC Davis students is pushing for safety improvements at the university's West Campus following the death of a student last week.

Lincoln Sabini, 20, was killed when he was hit by a car while biking to work along Hutchison Drive, not far from the West Village, on April 13.

One of Sabini's closest friends says he loved life, loved people and was an avid cyclist.

Lincoln Sabini UC Davis Triathlon

"He was just the most vibrant guy. He was so full of life and love, and he just had so much to give," said Billy Goater.

Sabini and Goater spent time at the Davis Bike Collective, a nonprofit where volunteers teach Davis' thousands of bike enthusiasts to fix up and even build their own bikes.

Sabini built his bike from scratch there while bonding with his close friends.

Goater calls the stretch of road where his friend's life was taken dangerous.

"It should be impossible for this to happen on campus," Goater said.

Aaron Shaw, a bike collective volunteer, is known locally as the 'Davis bike doctor.'

He prescribes big changes to prevent more tragic crashes.

"This is just one of those cases, I think, where they built the housing first, and have waited to build the pedestrian path, and it led directly to Lincoln's death," Shaw said.

Along Hutchison Drive, it is common for some speeding drivers to race far above the posted 45-mile-per-hour speed limit. Right now, bikers are protected only by a thin white line on the narrow shoulder.

"I know a lot of people who choose not to ride their bikes because they don't want to risk riding on Hutchison Road every day," Shaw said.

Since Sabini's death, UC Davis students and cycling advocates are demanding change.

@justice4lincoln

They've launched a petition calling for, at the very least, protected bike lanes.

"In addition, we want to create the Lincoln Loop, which is a bicycle and pedestrian corridor from West Village to Putah Creek that would provide access to students and people of Davis to the creek, which is one of our best natural resources," Shaw said.

This marks the second fatal crash in only four years along Hutchison Drive. Another UC Davis student, Trisha Yasay, was hit and killed by a garbage truck while biking to class in 2022.

In addition, a 60-year-old woman was killed last month on a Davis bike path in a collision that involved an e-bike.

"This is not something anybody needs to die for," Goater said. "I was hit a couple of months ago on the bike by a car. And a lot of the time, I don't feel safe."

His desperate plea is for Davis drivers to slow down.

"It's not worth anybody's life getting anywhere a little bit faster," Goater said.

The driver did remain on scene of the crash that killed Sabini. CBS Sacramento reached back out to UC Davis Police before publishing this story, which said their investigation is ongoing and they had no updates to provide on the crash or if the driver will face charges.

Once the investigation is complete, university officials say they will evaluate if safety changes are needed.

The community organized a meal train to help support Sabini's family.

A town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, to discuss safety changes on the West Campus.