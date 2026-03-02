1 dead after 2 bicyclists collide on Davis bike path, police say

One person has died after a pair of bicyclists collided on a bike path in the Northern California city of Davis on Monday, officials said.

The Davis Police Department said officers responded around 2:48 p.m. to the collision, which happened in the area of Community Park at West Covell Boulevard and Catalina Drive.

When they arrived, officers and fire crews found both riders — one adult and one minor — injured. The adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The second bicyclist sustained minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Davis police noted that at least one of the bicyclists was riding an e-bike but did not say who.

Police said the collision forced a temporary closure of the bike path until law enforcement officials clear the scene. Police said the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.