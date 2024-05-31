UC Davis investigates claims students trashed Shasta Lake

DAVIS — Some students could face disciplinary action from the University of California, Davis after the U.S. Forest Service said they left trash and debris at Lake Shasta after Memorial Day Weekend parties.

The Forest Service said the mess took them six hours and 17 trash bags to clear.

Some 3,000 students from both UC Davis and the University of Oregon were accused of converging on beaches and areas surrounding the popular lake and leaving behind cups, drink cans, pool floats and other items even after the Forest Service asked them to clean up after themselves.

Deborah Carlisi, a Shasta-Trinity National Forest detailed recreation staff officer, said staff even gave out trash bags and asked the students to pack whatever they brought.

"Some students used them. Some students didn't," Carlisi said. "The worst part is the trash down in the bottom of the lake that we won't be able to pick that up until late next month or early July."

Officials said that because of rocky beaches and dangerous conditions, they have to wait to clear out the rest of the plastic and pollution until water levels are lower and it's safe to do so.

"What was left behind in the lake could be damaging to our fish and wildlife, which is a big problem. If a deer goes down to the water and eats a plastic wrapper that would make them sick," Carlisi said.

Forest Service officials reached out to both universities to make them aware of the situation. UC Davis released the following statement when we asked if any students would face punishment for trashing the lake:

"The university was disappointed to learn of this conduct, and is exploring ways of working with students to help restore the site or otherwise address the situation. We are still assessing information from the Forest Service. Students are expected to comply with all laws, and failure to do so may result in discipline under the university policy on student conduct. Student visits to Lake Shasta over Memorial Day weekend are not sanctioned or sponsored by the university."

Forest Service officials spoke out in hopes this serves as a reminder to visitors of the importance of protecting lands to ensure they are around for generations to enjoy.

"The Shasta-Trinity Forest is a beautiful forest and it's up to us to keep it that way. Just care for your land. That's something all of us should be doing," Carlisi said.

UC Davis officials did not specify what kind of disciplinary action students could face if their investigation finds they violated school policies.