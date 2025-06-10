Watch CBS News
Major crash blocks UC Davis off-ramp from I-80

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

The off-ramp to the UC Davis campus from Interstate 80 is closed early Tuesday afternoon as officers investigate a crash.  

The crash happened a little before 1 p.m. along the westbound side of the freeway.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol is warning drivers that the UC Davis offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Drivers trying to get to the UC Davis campus should exit at Richards Boulevard prior to the crash scene, or take Highway 113 and exit at Hutchinson Drive.

This is a developing story. 

