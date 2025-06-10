Major crash blocks UC Davis off-ramp from I-80

The off-ramp to the UC Davis campus from Interstate 80 is closed early Tuesday afternoon as officers investigate a crash.

The crash happened a little before 1 p.m. along the westbound side of the freeway.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol is warning drivers that the UC Davis offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

*** Traffic Alert ***

The UC Davis off-ramp from westbound I-80 will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a crash. Please drive with caution and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GWrl6nwfby — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) June 10, 2025

Drivers trying to get to the UC Davis campus should exit at Richards Boulevard prior to the crash scene, or take Highway 113 and exit at Hutchinson Drive.

This is a developing story.