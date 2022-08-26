"It's just a recipe for bad things": Sacramento teens' replica guns get attention of the cops

It's a dangerous game. Two teens were pointing guns on a Sacramento street, only police could not tell they were only replica firearms.

No one was hurt and now the game turned-real-life-encounter with cops led to a word of warning for parents.

Dispatch audio recordings describe the tense scene:

Officer: "…at gunpoint…he's proned out…two handguns…another ran westbound."

Officer: "…copy one at gunpoint…subject ran westbound…the second subject…"

Police now have the weapons seized. A picture shows the two guns found at the scene that police later determined are actually pellet guns made to look like firearms. One of them is a replica Glock handgun with a Glock symbol printed on it.

Sacramento police Sergeant Zach Eaton says an officer on patrol spotted two groups of teens pointing weapons at each other.

"It's just a recipe for bad things," Eaton said. "So based on the aftermath and what we know at this time, in speaking with the people who were involved and the kids that were involved, they were playing with each other and they were having a game."

California law requires pellet guns and BB guns to have fluorescent markings to distinguish them from firearms. The law was enacted after 13-year-old Andy Lopez was shot and killed by law enforcement while holding a replica AK-47.

Ron and Pat McRae live across the street from where the teen gun game led to the police response.

"It's surprising, it's very surprising," McRae said. "We've never heard any kids playing like that ever."

A dangerous game of guns on a Sacramento street corner has real-life consequences. Police detained one 16-year-old teen and released him to his parents.

Eaton said they took an educational approach, instead of recommending charges.