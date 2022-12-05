Watch CBS News
Local News

Two Rancho Cordova men arrested in connection with shooting death of Keionte May

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Two Rancho Cordova men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in October that left one man dead.

On October 12 around 4 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Communications Center received word that there had been an altercation between two men, and during the altercation, one man shot the other and then ran away.

Deputies went to the scene of the reported shooting and found that the victim, 32-year-old Keionte Deal May, had at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared May dead.

An investigation into the shooting followed, and on December 2, authorities arrested Alexander Eric Ketchens, 31, and Reginald Charles Jackson, 22, both of Rancho Cordova for May's death. 

Jackson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on one count of homicide while Ketchens was booked for one count of Conspiracy and one count of Robbery.  Both men are being held without bail. 

First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.