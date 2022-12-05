Two Rancho Cordova men arrested in connection with shooting death of Keionte May

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Two Rancho Cordova men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in October that left one man dead.

On October 12 around 4 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Communications Center received word that there had been an altercation between two men, and during the altercation, one man shot the other and then ran away.

Deputies went to the scene of the reported shooting and found that the victim, 32-year-old Keionte Deal May, had at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared May dead.

An investigation into the shooting followed, and on December 2, authorities arrested Alexander Eric Ketchens, 31, and Reginald Charles Jackson, 22, both of Rancho Cordova for May's death.

Jackson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on one count of homicide while Ketchens was booked for one count of Conspiracy and one count of Robbery. Both men are being held without bail.