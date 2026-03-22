Twin Rivers Unified, teachers union reach tentative deal to end district's first strike

After almost two weeks, Twin Rivers Unified teachers will return to the classroom after a tentative deal was reached to end the district's first strike, the union said on Sunday evening.

Twin Rivers United Educators (TRUE) said the two-year agreement includes 7% raises over the two years, with additional raises for speech language pathologists, a $4,000 bonus and 100% employer-paid Kaiser HMO family health care benefits.

"Our members stood strong for 12 days and fought for fully funded classrooms. With these investments we've made important progress in ending the staffing crisis," said TRUE president Brittoni Ward. "This contract is a massive shift in how our district prioritizes students and classrooms."

Educators were pushing for higher pay, fully covered health care and smaller class sizes.

"While this agreement is not yet final and remains subject to ratification, it represents meaningful progress toward supporting our educators and maintaining a strong, stable learning environment for our students," Twin River Unified School District said in a statement.

The 12-day strike was the first strike in the district's history. It included teachers, students and parents rallying during the bargaining sessions.

TRUSD said teachers will return to the classroom on Monday.