Twin brothers make nationwide journey to raise awareness about the foster care system

SACRAMENTO — Twin brothers who went through the foster care system now have so much love to spread as they set off on a journey nationwide, with a stop in Sacramento.

Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are on their own path to raise awareness about the foster care system. The two were taken from their mom at birth and adopted at age two.

"We just want to be able to let people know some of the issues kids in foster care are faced with," Davon said at the California State Capitol.

They know the pain some go through along with the mental and physical abuse.

"The thought of being forgotten about. The thought of feeling like nobody is there for you and just the thought of just not having anybody by your side. That's a tough feeling as a child," Davon said.

The two tried to reunite with their biological family but it was a rocky road. As they hit adulthood, they found their rhythm and their reason.

They quit their jobs to walk in every state and make a positive impact on foster youth. They have hit 16 states so far and inspired people like Armando via their social media posts. Armando joined them in Columbus, Ohio, then decided to come to his home state of California.

"I had to join them on their journey to make sure people are aware about, not only the significance of these lives, but more so what we can do to change the system," he said.

"We are making a huge impact. [There are] a lot of foster parents, a lot of kids reaching out saying they're inspired by our story. So we just keep pushing," Tavon said.

They want more oversight for children placed in homes and follow-up case management as foster children age out.

"The end goal is to create our own foster homes and to really cater to the kids and apply that same method all over the world," Tavon said. "More so, after these walks, we plan to start outside of the country."

"That's why we do what we do to let people know there is hope out there," Davon said.