Turlock nonprofit Jessica's House helps families heal after losing loved ones

TURLOCK – For Mental Health Awareness Month, CBS Sacramento is highlighting a special place in Turlock that serves some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

For more than a decade, Jessica's House has been supporting families and children who've lost a loved one.

"We just hit our two-year anniversary mark. We lost our son, Weston Hank Dahlin, in a sledding accident," said Gabriella Dahlin, Weston's mother.

Gabriella remembers every detail.

"It was a beautiful morning, but it was really icy and so it was a few hours before snowmobiles had gotten there and it was just too late," Gabriella said.

Weston passed away just 13 days before his fifth birthday.

Today, Gabriella and her 8-year-old daughter, Lietta, are finding comfort and support at Jessica's House.

"To make it a priority to come down twice a week and it's kind of just been our thing," Gabriella said. "On Mondays, we do girl time and get to celebrate Weston's life and process it."

Since 2012, the non-profit in Turlock has been supporting bereaved families get through their darkest days.

Children like Leitta get help in specialized peer groups..

"Sometimes I draw what's in my head," Leitta said. "Sometimes I do landscapes and trees. Sun."

"Memories of Weston. You guys talk a lot about different aspects of grief and loss through art," Gabriella said.

For people like Gabriella, who are struggling with grief, Jessica's House is a safe place with an open door.

"Jessica's House's mission is to support children, teens, young adults, and also their adult caregivers with grief support," said Erin Nelson, the founder and executive director of Jessica's House. "We really just want to make sure that no child ever grieves alone."

Nelson, a certified trauma practitioner, has suffered personal loss in life, too.

"To come in and just openly talk about losses and to know that there's never a shame, any shame," Nelson said.

When a child is faced with grief, Nelson said it can impact their emotional, mental and physical well-being.

"A child who loses a parent or sibling, we're able to counter those risk factors with support," Nelson said. "So, as they find ways to cope, ways to express their grief, they are more likely to have more resiliency."

At Jessica's House, kids can work through their trauma in different ways, and allow children to share their stories

"I like going into the art rooms and the sand rooms," Leitta said. "Those are my favorite rooms."

"So a child might want to go into the volcano room, and they might want to express their anger, or maybe they're in the hospital room and they get to be the hero," Nelson said. "It could be that they're in the dramatic playroom and they're using different props to play and tell their story, or even through music."

As for Gabriella and Leitta, they're getting through their grief, one day at a time.

"The more people that are willing to share the stories to help others, it can be impactful. And we look forward to the day we get to see Weston again," Gabriella said.

There's no cost to families getting help at Jessica's House. That's because the non-profit receives its funding through grants, donations, and community support.