Turlock mother faces murder, child neglect charges following toddler's drowning

A Turlock mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder and child neglect after her 2-year-old daughter drowned in a backyard swimming pool, officials said Saturday.

The Turlock Police Department said officers responded Friday afternoon to a call regarding an unresponsive child in a swimming pool at a home on Fireside Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the child, identified as Daniellé Pires, and immediately began CPR, which was continued by fire personnel and emergency medical staff. Despite their efforts, police said the young girl was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Detectives determined that the child's mother, Kelle Brassart, 40, was responsible for her care at the time of the drowning and discovered evidence suggesting that alcohol and drugs may have played a role, police said. Investigators also noted Brassart's previous history with Child Protective Services in other counties.

Brassart was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Facility on charges of murder and child neglect resulting in death, police said.

"This is incredibly tragic," said Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and first responders who were impacted by this devastating loss."

Turlock police said the investigation remains active and urged anyone with information related to the case to contact the department.