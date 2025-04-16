Watch CBS News
Local News

Turlock man convicted of killing 2-month-old daughter faces life sentence

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Turlock father convicted of killing newborn daughter
Turlock father convicted of killing newborn daughter 00:28

TURLOCK – The father of a 2-month-old girl who died in 2022 has been convicted of killing his child, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said Joseph Rendon, 26, was convicted of murder and child abuse for the death of his 2-month-old daughter, Araceli. 

Prosecutors said Joseph was watching Araceli on April 13, 2022, when he took her to the hospital, claiming that she stopped breathing after he fed her in the afternoon. 

Araceli was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

An autopsy later found she had multiple fractures to her skull and significant brain damage, prosecutors said. Araceli's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head. 

Joseph was interviewed shortly after the autopsy findings. Prosecutors said he admitted to hitting Araceli's head against a metal object multiple times because she wouldn't stop crying. 

He now faces life in prison and is expected to be sentenced on July 14. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.