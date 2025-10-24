Tuolumne County foundation steps up to help Chinese Camp residents impacted by 6-5 Fire

Picking up the pieces after a fire is never easy, but one Tuolumne County foundation is stepping in to help victims of the 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp get back on their feet.

The 6-5 Fire tore through the town of Chinese Camp in early September, destroying about 45 homes and several historic buildings. The first phase of cleanup, removing toxic debris, has just wrapped up, but there's still a long road ahead for families trying to rebuild.

Among those impacted is Nancy Kasey, who lost everything when the fire destroyed her log cabin of 20 years.

She's now working with her insurance company to rebuild, but says the immediate costs of replacing basic necessities have been overwhelming.

That's where the Sonora Area Foundation has stepped in. Since the fire, the foundation has been raising money to help victims with everyday needs, such as clothes, toiletries, and even replacing vehicles destroyed in the fire.

"It's like being seen for the first time, kind of," Kasey said. "So it's emotional support. It's an acknowledgment of support. It's financial support. It's been huge."

The foundation's CEO says he's been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and donations and that generosity hasn't slowed down.

He adds that 100% of every donation goes directly to fire victims.