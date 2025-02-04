3 arrested, including 2 juveniles, in Tuolumne County assault investigated as potential hate crime

JAMESTOWN – Detectives are urging the community to have patience while they investigate a potential hate crime assault in a Tuolumne County community.

The incident happened back On Jan. 28 at the Jamestown Terrace Apartment complex.

There, an assault took place that reportedly left a person with significant injuries. Per local media, the incident has prompted an outcry from the local LGBTQ+ community.

On Tuesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office released an update on the investigation – revealing that three people had been arrested on suspicion of assault. The suspects include 44-year-old Christopher Jacobs and two juveniles.

Even with the arrests, the sheriff's office noted that the case was still under active investigation.

"We continue to urge the public to have patience while our investigators work to bring the facts of the case to light, examining the incident through all lenses, with the goal of a thorough, evidence-based investigation," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Detectives also confirmed that they are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

"The Sheriff's Office takes reports of potential hate crimes very seriously and is fully committed to thoroughly investigating this incident," officials wrote.

Jacobs has been booked into jail and is facing charges of battery with serious bodily injury and conspiracy, along with a warrant that was already out for his arrest.