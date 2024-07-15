Trump expected to announce his VP running mate today as RNC gets underway

RNC plans move forward despite rally shooting 2024 RNC and Trump VP selection plans to move forward, sources say 07:52

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for a vice presidential running mate ahead of the Republican National Convention's formal vote to nominate the ticket on Monday evening, according to sources familiar with the plans.

It's not yet clear exactly when or how the president will announce his selection. The RNC's first floor session gets underway at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at 1:45 p.m. ET, with speakers and votes on party business running into the night.

Fox News' Bret Baier said on air earlier in the day that Trump told him the VP announcement would come Monday.

Top contenders for the vice presidential slot include Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Vance was spotted leaving his home in Ohio on Monday morning.

Security at the RNC, which was already expected to be tight, has been increased further after Saturday's failed attempt on Trump's life. But the RNC is otherwise scheduled to take place as planned.