Trump's travel ban hits hard in Sacramento, home to largest Afghan refugee population in U.S.

SACRAMENTO — President Trump's travel ban is hitting one Northern California community especially hard.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump signed a proclamation banning travel and immigration from a dozen countries and restricting the entry of nationals of seven other nations.

Among the countries on the travel ban list is Afghanistan. Sacramento County has the largest number of Afghan refugees in the U.S.

Afghan Super Market on Fulton Avenue is one of the nerve centers for the local Afghanistan community. Aziz Ayobi's family is the owner.

The travel ban is hitting close to home for him, with elderly family living in Afghanistan.

"Right now, my grandma's really sick and my mom just came back from visiting her, so once she heard the news, she was really upset," Ayobi said.

Abdul Kabul was at the store with his young son. He immigrated to the U.S. after helping the Army as an interpreter. He showed us photos of some of his family still in Afghanistan, whom he may now no longer be able to visit.

"This is sad news," Kabul said. "It makes the process harder and harder for the people that live here."

Sahar Razavi, an associate professor of politics at Sacramento State, is the director of the university's Iranian and Middle Eastern Studies Center. She says the ban makes those even legally allowed to travel less likely to do it.

"This is just one brick in a huge wall President Trump has tried to build against immigrants and foreign nationals," Razavi said. "The general message is you are not welcome here unless you belong to a very specific subset of people."

The nations on the ban list are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. On the restricted list are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The travel ban is set to go into effect on Monday.