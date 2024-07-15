GOP response to Trump assassination attempt ranges from firm to fun on first day of RNC

California State Fair GOP booth has range of responses to Trump assassination attempt

SACRAMENTO — On this first day of the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump supporters are in solidarity like never before.

At the California State Fair in Sacramento, even the biggest Donald Trump supporters found a way to lighten spirits after the attempted assassination of the former president.

Volunteers even placed a band-aid on a cardboard Trump cutout. Humor in response to a horrific attack. Bringing some levity to a bullet's near miss.

"You know, we take it and we make it into good," volunteer Heather Masten said.

Andy Stein, another supporter of the former president, put on a pair of Trump sunglasses.

Trump merchandise is going fast. Supporters at the State Fair booth said the assassination attempt is bringing them together.

"I'm going do more to talk to people that were on the fence before," Stein said.

California GOP delegate Assemblymember Bill Essayli is in Milwaukee and praising the selection of JD Vance as Trump's running mate.

"What happened this weekend is really frightening but it just really highlights what's at stake here," Essayli said. "I think JD offers a lot of valuable assets to the president. He has a very well-rounded background."

Democratic Congressmember Ami Bera is watching the GOP convention and Trump's response to see if surviving an assassination attempt may have changed his political approach.

"This was a brush with his own mortality," Bera said. "Maybe there is a kinder, gentler nature to him. I don't know that we're going to see that, but we can always hope."

The Sacramento County GOP volunteers say they already have an order for new merchandise showing the picture of Trump with his fist raised after the assassination attempt. It should arrive next week.