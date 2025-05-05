Newsom calls President Trump's order to reopen Alcatraz a "colossally bad fiscal idea"

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom said nothing about President Trump's order to reopen and rebuild the notorious Alcatraz prison, which sits on an island in the San Francisco Bay, "makes any sense."

Mr. Trump said over the weekend on his Truth Social website that he is directing the Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the FBI and Homeland Security to reopen the prison "to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders."

"I don't know if he's watching 'The Rock' or what inspired this," Newsom told CBS Sacramento near the Peace Officers Memorial in downtown Sacramento. "I mean, you can't even come up with a more colossally bad fiscal idea. Nothing about this makes any sense."

Newsom added that Mr. Trump's plan has "the form and substance of the stuff that flows in and out of the bay over Alcatraz every day: fog."

Alcatraz is currently run by the National Park Service, which, since 1973, has led guided tours of the now-closed historic site that receives approximately 1.5 million tourists annually. Visitors take a round-trip ferry to walk the grounds and spend $60 million a year to do it.

The federal government closed Alcatraz in 1963, citing the high cost of operating it — three times as expensive as any other prison.

In response to a reporter outside the White House on Sunday asking him why he wanted to reopen Alcatraz, Mr. Trump said it was "just an idea I've had."

"It's long been a symbol, Alcatraz, of whatever it is," Mr. Trump said. "I mean, it's a sad symbol, but it's a symbol of law and order."

Part of Mr. Trump's plan is to rebuild Alcatraz into a "substantially enlarged" prison, which could house up to 336 prisoners,

The former prison has also famously been featured in various Hollywood films, including 1996's "The Rock" starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage and the 1979's "Escape from Alcatraz" starring Clint Eastwood.

A U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said they "will comply with all Presidential Orders" given.