I-80 traffic slow near California-Nevada border after big rig hauling Tesla batteries crashes

A big rig hauling electric vehicle batteries crashed off Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border Monday morning.

The crash happened along westbound I-80, near Hirschdale Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up off of shoulder with its trailer flipped over onto its side. No injuries were reported.

California Highway Patrol says the big rig was hauling Tesla batteries, which officers say will complicate the clean-up effort.

Drivers heading from the Nevada border to Truckee are being advised to expect significant delays. Mapping shows that the drive from Verdi to Truckee will take around 40 minutes as of 8 a.m.