Manteca residents push back against big rigs parked on neighborhood streets

Manteca residents call on city to step in against big rigs parking on neighborhood streets

Residents in a Manteca neighborhood are raising concerns over big rig trucks parked along their residential streets, saying they're fed up and want the city to step in.

Homeowners on Villa Ticino Drive say the sight of multiple semi-trucks lined up outside their homes isn't what they expected when moving in. One resident, Darrin DeSilva, recently moved to Manteca from Tracy and was shocked by the frequent presence of large trucks on his street.

"It's been a couple of months of this," said DeSilva. "Me and my wife just married last year. We came here to start a new life, and when I pictured the community I wanted to live in, it didn't involve seeing huge semi-trucks outside my front door."

According to the City of Manteca's municipal code, daytime parking of oversized vehicles is prohibited in residential areas unless the vehicle has a valid permit specifying the date and time.

"Rules are rules, whether we agree with them or not," DeSilva added.

DeSilva shared a video of the trucks on social media to raise awareness and called for action. Manteca Mayor Gary Singh responded to his post, stating: "This is not ok. Call Manteca Police or DM me the address."

A local truck driving instructor based in nearby Lathrop told reporters they advise students not to park in residential neighborhoods, citing noise from diesel engines and safety concerns.

However, not all residents see the trucks as a problem. Some neighbors say as long as no one is being harmed, they don't mind the rigs being there.

"The more Manteca grows, the more we're going to have issues like this," said DeSilva. "Maybe we can have some sort of designated hub where drivers can pay to park their trucks."

City officials and Mayor Singh have yet to respond to follow-up questions. Meanwhile, the conversation about truck parking continues, with divided opinions across the community.