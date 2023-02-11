Truck hits home in Grass Valley, causes gas leak
GRASS VALLEY - A truck crashed into a home in Grass Valley on Friday.
Just before 2 p.m., Grass Valley firefighters posted to Facebook photos of a truck that had backed into a home, causing major damage to the structure. The crash also hit a gas line and electrical lines -- creating a hazard.
Evacuations were put in place as a precaution.
All occupants of the home were safely able to get out. Crews will remain in the area for some time.
