Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck hits home in Grass Valley, causes gas leak

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRASS VALLEY - A truck crashed into a home in Grass Valley on Friday. 

Just before 2 p.m., Grass Valley firefighters posted to Facebook photos of a truck that had backed into a home, causing major damage to the structure. The crash also hit a gas line and electrical lines -- creating a hazard. 

Evacuations were put in place as a precaution. 

All occupants of the home were safely able to get out. Crews will remain in the area for some time.

Your local city firefighters are currently at scene of a vehicle that has struck a building, with major damage to the...

Posted by Grass Valley Firefighters on Friday, February 10, 2023
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.