Truck hits home in Grass Valley, causes gas leak

GRASS VALLEY - A truck crashed into a home in Grass Valley on Friday.

Just before 2 p.m., Grass Valley firefighters posted to Facebook photos of a truck that had backed into a home, causing major damage to the structure. The crash also hit a gas line and electrical lines -- creating a hazard.

Evacuations were put in place as a precaution.

All occupants of the home were safely able to get out. Crews will remain in the area for some time.

