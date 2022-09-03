Triple digit temperatures force event organizers to take extra safety precautions

SACRAMENTO — The Chalk-It-Up Festival is among several outdoor events happening around the Sacramento area this weekend despite temperatures in the triple digits.

With temperatures expected to be well over 100 degrees, there are growing concerns over heat related illnesses.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, says we're experiencing hotter summers with more days in the triple digits. Because of that, more people need to be aware of heat related illnesses and how to avoid them.

"Take sips of water throughout the day. Don't wait until you're thirsty," Dr. Kasirye said.

Dr. Kasirye also says alcohol can be dangerous in high temperatures.

"Alcohol will also dehydrate somebody and make it more difficult for somebody to recognize if they are getting to the point of heat exhaustion or heat stroke."

If you're feeling light headed and having muscle cramps, it is important to go inside an air-conditioned room quickly.

An easy way for people to escape the heat, is avoiding being outside between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Health officials are now asking event organizers to postpone events to later in the evenings.

"I know for some people, that might not be easy to do. But they do need to make sure that they take measures to ensure people are safe," Dr. Kasirye said.

Organizers for the 41st annual Stockton Powwow say they are taking extra safety precautions. The University of Pacific provided an air-conditioned conference room to dancers to allow them to cool off. They will also have ice water and medical staff on-hand.

The Chalk-It-Up festival will have 19 medical reserve corp staff to keep a close eye on artists and patrons throughout the weekend.

"With the high temperatures, if people aren't staying hydrated, they will need some help and we're here to help them," Coordinator for Sac Medical Reserve Corp. Lynn Pesely said.