8 people displaced as tree fire spreads to Sacramento apartments, officials say

SACRAMENTO — A tree fire that spread to an Arden-Arcade apartment complex damaged multiple units and left eight people displaced, officials said Saturday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the scene was at Oak Terrace Court, just off Hurley Way between Fulton and Howe avenues.

First responders arrived just before noon and found that the flames had spread from a tree to the balconies of three separate units at the complex. Metro Fire said one of the units was vacant, but a total of eight people lived in the other two.

All eight of the residents got out safely before first responders arrived, Metro Fire said. All three units sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Personnel from the Sacramento City Fire Department also responded to the scene.