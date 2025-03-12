Watch CBS News
Windstorm sends tree crashing down onto Sacramento-area apartment building

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

FOOTHILL FARMS – A Foothill Farms apartment building is being examined after a large tree came down on it during a windstorm on Wednesday afternoon. 

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the Fountain Groves Apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. when an oak tree fell onto a building. 

No injuries were reported but crews said the Sacramento County Building Department is examining the damage and is evaluating if the affected units can be reoccupied. 

No injuries were reported after a tree came crashing down onto an apartment building in Sacramento County, crews said. Sac Metro Fire

Arborists, who believe the tree was at least 350 years old, were at the scene working to clear the tree.  

The apartment's property management said four patios were damaged and one unit had a hole in it. 

This came as rain and gusty winds made its way through the Sacramento Valley. 

Video captured the moment  a tree came down onto Interstate 80 in Vacaville Wednesday afternoon. Several trees were also reported to have come down in the Olivehurst area.

