28 arrested after Travis Air Force Base gates blocked during Israel-Hamas war protest

FAIRFIELD — Officers arrested 28 people who were protesting outside Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Fairfield police said approximately 50 demonstrators who were protesting the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East were in the roadway intentionally blocking the entry gates to the base.

Among the demonstrators who ignored law enforcement officials' instructions to refrain from blocking access to the base, 20 people were arrested at the main gate, six people were arrested at the south gate and two were arrested — with the assistance of Vacaville police officers — at the north gate, police said.

Fairfield police said no one was injured and no force was used during the arrests.

Personnel from the Solano County Sheriff's Office as well as the Vacaville, Benicia, Suisun City and Dixon police departments provided assistance during the protest.

The protest began at around 6:30 a.m. and ended by 9:30 p.m., police said.