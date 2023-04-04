Watch CBS News
Traffic on westbound I-80 is blocked after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE -- One woman is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol Solano. 

The incident happened near Davis Street in Vacaville early Tuesday morning, just before 5 a.m. This has resulted in a delay in traffic on westbound Interstate 80, and lanes two, three, and four are blocked. 

The victim was first hit as she ran across the freeway, and officials are still determining how many vehicles struck her. 

No further details are available, and this remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story.

