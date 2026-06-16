Tracy warehouse fire approaches full containment as environmental cleanup phase nears

A massive fire that destroyed the Medline Industries warehouse in Tracy is now approximately 85% contained, fire officials said Tuesday, as crews move closer to handing the site over to an environmental cleanup team.

The fire broke out on June 11 at the 1-million-square-foot medical supply warehouse along Promontory Parkway and quickly engulfed the facility, becoming one of the largest commercial structure fires in recent California history.

While firefighters continue working to extinguish remaining hot spots, questions remain about what hazardous materials were inside the warehouse and what may have been released into the air during the fire.

"As you can see, everything is pretty much dissipated," Tracy Fire Deputy Chief Brian Bagley said Tuesday.

Fire officials said crews spent the day working alongside demolition teams to remove debris and rubble, allowing access to hot spots buried deep within the structure. Executive staff has also been coordinating with Medline representatives on plans to transition incident command from emergency response operations to recovery efforts.

Employees were seen on Tuesday retrieving personal vehicles from the property as tow trucks moved cars away from the damaged warehouse.

Five days after the fire began, Tracy Fire confirmed there is a hazardous materials inventory for the facility, but the document has not yet been publicly released. Firefighters said they used the inventory during their response and continue to rely on it while working with state and federal agencies.

"We are still working on establishing that. There's been a lot of PRA requests," Bagley said when asked about releasing the hazardous materials list.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services confirmed it also has a copy of the inventory. A spokesperson told CBS News Sacramento they believed the document was already public information. Bagley said the list held by county officials is the same one firefighters are using.

"Right now, we're utilizing that document to make sure that we're working with all the federal and state agencies to, you know, everything from air monitoring that continues to take place, and plume modeling," Bagley said.

Officials have not publicly identified the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

"There's no updates in regards to the official cause and origin of the fire," Bagley said.

The fire erupted shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and rapidly spread throughout the warehouse. Fire officials previously said crews encountered water supply issues and that the facility's sprinkler system did not appear to be operating when firefighters arrived. Investigators are separately examining the warehouse's private fire protection water system, which officials said became ineffective during the firefight.

The warehouse served as a major distribution hub for Medline Industries, one of the nation's largest suppliers of medical and surgical products. Fire officials previously said the building contained medical supplies, hazardous materials and hundreds of lithium battery-powered warehouse robots.

As recovery efforts continue, residents whose properties were impacted by debris from the fire have begun contacting a cleanup contractor retained by Medline. Officials said community members should continue following guidance from the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services and can schedule debris removal through the Community Cleanup Helpline.

Medline has also begun moving vehicles from the facility and is developing a plan to allow employees to retrieve personal belongings left behind during the fire.

Bagley noted that Tracy Fire remains within the legal timeline of 10 days to respond to public records requests seeking information about the warehouse's hazardous materials inventory.