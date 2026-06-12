Tracy medical facility received a safety complaint 3 days before destructive fire

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) is investigating a safety complaint filed just days before a fire destroyed the Medline Industries 1-million-square-foot distribution center in Tracy on Thursday.

The medical supplies facility has faced seven OSHA complaints since 2022, costing the company thousands of dollars in penalties.

The Medline warehouse has faced serious citations regarding unsafe vehicle travel behavior; hazardous aisles, ladders, or stairways; and a lack of sufficient foot protection for employees exposed to foot injuries.

Cal-OSHA has not released details on the latest safety complaint, filed three days before the fire destroyed the facility, as the case remains open.

In a statement on Friday, a Medline spokesperson said they were unable to comment on a CBS News Sacramento request for information on the complaints due to the active investigation.

All employees and staff at the facility were evacuated safely. There have been no reports of injuries from the fire, according to the Tracy Fire Chief.

The Medline Industries website says the company is the largest provider of medical-surgical products to all points of care nationwide.