Tracy medical warehouse fire sends large black smoke plume into sky

All personnel and staff at a medical warehouse in Tracy are safe as a fire continues to produce heavy black smoke in the area Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Tracy Mayor Dan Arriola said the fire is burning at the Medline Industries warehouse, which provides surgical and pharmaceutical products to healthcare facilities.

Medline Industries confirmed that all employees and on-site personnel are accounted for.

Police added that it assisted with evacuating employees out of the building, as well as at other warehouses to the southwest. Fire crews said a second warehouse is threatened, with police confirming the FedEx building to the south was threatened.

First responders said they're also aware of multiple fires in the area. Officers and fire crews will be seen in the area of Tracy Hills, but officials said there is no threat to the community.

Explosions continue to be heard near the facility, with police saying gas tanks have exploded. Fire crews will be mopping up hot spots and will let the building's fire burn out.

Aerial video shows a warehouse fire at Medline Industries in Tracy.

The Tracy Fire Department said it's receiving mutual aid from other agencies. It's unknown what started the fire and there have been no reports of injuries.

Winds of about 10 to 15 mph will push the smoke south. Gusts in the area are ranging from 35 to 44 mph, according to CBS Sacramento's First Alert weather team.

People are asked to avoid Promontory Parkway in the area of Hansen Road.

ALERTCalifornia cameras show a large black plume of smoke coming from the area.

Tracy is about 30 miles southwest of Stockton in the northern San Joaquin Valley.

The area where the fire is burning is home to several large distribution warehouses, including those from companies like Amazon and FedEx. It is about eight miles west of Tracy's city center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.