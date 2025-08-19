Tracy stabbing leaves teen dead and another juvenile hurt, police say

An investigation is underway in Tracy after two juveniles were found hurt, with one later dying, after a reported fight and stabbing Monday evening.

Tracy police say officers responded to Tahoe Circle just after 6:30 p.m. to break up a fight.

Officers found several people had been fighting in front of a home. Exactly what led up to the fight and how many people were involved is unclear, but police say two teenagers were found to have been injured.

Both teens were taken to the hospital, with police later learning that one of the juveniles had died. Both teens had stab wounds, police say.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the teen who died.

Tracy police are continuing to investigate, but detectives noted it appears to be an isolated incident.