Tracy police open investigation after fatal shooting

TRACY — The Tracy Police Department has opened an investigation after a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to police, on Jan. 25, at roughly 1:13 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court.

When they arrived, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, the victims died at the scene.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the greater Tracy community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6534.

January 25, 2023

