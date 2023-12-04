Tracy man arrested in Manteca for possession of stolen vehicle after he was seen looking into cars

MANTECA - A man was arrested in Manteca after hotel employee spotted him in the parking lot acting suspiciously, police say.

On Nov. 29, just after 10 p.m., Manteca police were informed by an employee at Best Western Inn on E. Yosemite Ave. that a man was roaming the parking lot, looking inside of guests' vehicles, according to the Manteca Police Department. Near the inn, police say, they they saw a man running across E. Yosemite Ave to the southbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp. An officer followed the man to a truck, which was parked on the on-ramp.

Officers then stopped the man, Antonio Giron, 37, from Tracy, and learned that he had allegedly stole a can of gas out of the back of truck at the Best Western Inn, police say. They also allege the truck he got into had a false license plate and had been reported stolen in Sacramento.

Giron was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle as well as outstanding warrants.