Tracy considers shifting to district-based voting for city council members

A major resolution to potentially shift to district-based voting to elect Tracy City Council members is being considered, and the city wants public feedback.

As of now, city council members represent Tracy residents at large. However, if this districting goes through, it could split the city into four districts.

"The districting process could lead to these by-district elections, which is a more representative form of government," Tracy city clerk April Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla said that in light of the California Voting Rights Act, the city council had a special meeting in August to adopt a resolution of intent to transition into the by-district elections for city council members.

Tracy City Attorney L. David Nefouse was on hand and said Stockton, Lodi, and Manteca all switched to districting, and that Tracy is the largest city in the county to not do so thus far.

"Residents would be able to elect a candidate from their district to represent the interests of that district," Quintanilla said. "From the candidates' perspective, it would also be a change in that if they were not only running for office but also in representation, they would be representing a specific area, geographic area within the city, as opposed to the entire city at large."

Some city council members were hesitant about this at first but decided districting would be best due to the legal implications if they didn't.

Tuesday evening was the first of four public hearings for residents to ask questions about it and give feedback.

"The feedback from the public is provided to the city council," Quintanilla said. "And so that would be a factor of consideration for the city council when they are determining what maps, if any, to adopt as the final maps for the city if we move to district elections for council members."

Quintanilla encourages the public to participate in this process, as she said that she and her staff have been out in the community to bring awareness to the new districting resolution.

"Public engagement is a really huge, critical part of this process," Quintanilla said. "We have a whole webpage dedicated just to districting at cityoftracy.org/districting. A lot of our materials are posted there. They're also available in paper at the city clerk's office. A key way to participate in the process, aside from public comment, is to also submit draft plans. Draft maps, communities of interest."

The draft maps can be submitted to the city clerk's office or emailed to districting@cityoftracy.org. The deadline for the plans is November 25 at 6 p.m., so they can be presented at the third public hearing.

Here's a video posted on Tracy's districting website with more information:

Because the resolution would be an ordinance, meaning it wouldn't be up for a vote, it stresses the importance of these public forums.

There were around 19 people in attendance at the first public hearing, including Wagaman Strategies, who are facilitating the districting process, and Tracy residents, to share their thoughts on this.

Robin Cole, who's been a Tracy resident since 1980 and Anita Ridolfi, who's lived in Tracy for more than 50 years, are good friends, yet they both disagree on this matter.

"Our northeast part of town is not as financially secure as our southwest part of town, and oftentimes the focus can be on those that have rather than those that need," Cole said. "And I think by going to districts, we'll be able to give those folks, 24,000 to 30,000 people, it's much easier to talk to that group and find out what their needs are, bring those to the larger council, and have everyone discuss what's best for all of Tracy, not just a portion of Tracy."

"I think it divides the town," Ridolfi said. "I don't want just one representative. I want the whole council to represent me. I think this is just bad. I mean, what if I don't like the guy that's representing me? And now I can't vote for anybody else. So, I think it's a bad idea."

Alice English has been a Tracy resident for 23 years and has concerns about the numbers of the population being used for data, with it being from the 2020 US Census.

"The numbers are not current, so we're not going to be represented correctly because the line would have to go down but right now, it's not. It's going to go up," English said. "And I serve on districting, so I know this is really wrong. I think, actually, it's illegal if we're going to go by doing it by the numbers they have right here."

Tracy residents are continually encouraged by the City Clerk's office to give their input. Any questions, comments, or concerns can be directed to the City Clerk's office at 209-831-6105.

The second public hearing is on November 18, the third is on December 11, and the fourth is on January 13. All of the public hearings are scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tracy City Hall.