Suspect who broke into children's bedroom in Tracy later found with child sex abuse material, police say

TRACY – A suspect was found in possession of thousands of images of child sex abuse material after he broke into a children's bedroom in Tracy earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

The Tracy Police Department said it responded to a report on June 3 that a person broke into a home where two children under the age of 14 were located.

Police said the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a mask when he entered the children's bedroom during the night. Officers said the suspect was able to escape before they arrived.

There was evidence left behind that helped investigators serve multiple search warrants and conduct intensive forensic analysis.

Police said they identified 27-year-old Jevon Jennings of Tracy as the suspect.

The investigation revealed that Jennings was in possession of more than 3,000 images of child sexual abuse material, police said. Officers said evidence also indicated that he was distributing the material online.

Jennings was booked into the San Joaquin Jail for multiple felony charges, including burglary, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Police said the victims were not physically harmed.