Tower Bridge back open after search for suspect armed with knife

SACRAMENTO – Police shut down the Tower Bridge early Tuesday morning as they looked for a man allegedly armed with a knife.

The situation started around 2 a.m. when Sacramento police say they responded to investigate a report of a suspect threatening someone else with a knife.

🚨Road Closure: The Tower Bridge is closed in both directions. Officers are contacting an uncooperative individual in the area armed with a knife. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/FkcUIICnYK — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) January 3, 2023

Officers managed to locate the suspect and tried to detain him, but he was reportedly still armed with a knife and wasn't cooperating. Police shut down both directions of the bridge due to the situation.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 a.m.

The bridge has since been reopened.