Tower Bridge back open after search for suspect armed with knife

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Police shut down the Tower Bridge early Tuesday morning as they looked for a man allegedly armed with a knife.

The situation started around 2 a.m. when Sacramento police say they responded to investigate a report of a suspect threatening someone else with a knife.

Officers managed to locate the suspect and tried to detain him, but he was reportedly still armed with a knife and wasn't cooperating. Police shut down both directions of the bridge due to the situation.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 a.m.

The bridge has since been reopened.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 6:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

