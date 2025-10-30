Tony Vitello introduced as San Francisco Giants manager after team makes historic hire

The San Francisco Giants formally introduced Tony Vitello as the team's new manager Thursday, following his historic hire as the first college coach to directly become skipper of a Major League franchise.

At a news conference at Oracle Park, more than a week after the team announced the hiring, president of baseball operations Buster Posey said, "When we first started talking to Tony it was abundantly clear that he is was a natural leader."

"Tony is a teacher, he's a motivator, a tireless worker and someone who understands how to build culture. We believe his leadership is not only going to impact our clubhouse, but it's also going to impact our organization and our entire fanbase as well," Posey added.

Vitello was previously the coach of the University of Tennessee Volunteers since 2017 and has no previous coaching or playing experience at the big league level. At Tennessee, Vitello turned the program into a college baseball powerhouse, leading to three College World Series appearances and winning the National Championship in 2024.

The skipper has previous ties to baseball in the region, being an assistant coach to the Salinas Packers of the California Collegiate League in 2002.

(L-R) San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey, manager Tony Vitello and general manager Zack Minasian at a news conference introducing Vitello at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Oct. 30, 2025. CBS

Wearing a jersey with no. 23, Vitello acknowledged in his introduction that he didn't see himself playing in the big leagues growing up and that the dream of managing at the highest level was a more recent development.

"I don't know why, my skill level wasn't very high, I think it was just so far above the clouds that I never even saw it," he said. "I got thrust into a position at a young age that I probably didn't even deserve, so I was just trying to do a good job. And fortunately it helped me get to the next spot, the next spot, the next spot. And eventually this did become a dream where I decided, if I was blessed enough to receive an opportunity, this is something I wanted to do."

In taking the job, Vitello also addressed the high expectations in managing the Giants, mentioning several legendary figures in the team's history.

"I'm fully aware of the tradition that's here and the excellence that has been brought by managers like Bochy, Dusty Baker. The toughness from guys like Bumgarner and Romo. The loyalty, which is incredibly important to me and my family which is epitomized to the guy to my right," Vitello said, mentioning Posey. "And the records that have been set by guys like Bonds and Mays and Lincecum and everybody else."

Vitello is the latest unprecedented move by Posey, a key figure in the team's World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Early last season, Posey orchestrated a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent slugger Rafael Devers to San Francisco.

With Vitello, the Giants are seeking to return to success more than a decade after winning three World Series in five years. Since winning their last championship in 2014, the Giants have made the postseason only twice (2016 and 2021) and have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons.