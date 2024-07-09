Watch CBS News
Tomato truck crashes, spills fruit all over I-5 near Patterson

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An overturned semi-truck spilled tomatoes all over northbound Interstate 5 near Patterson on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the Sperry Avenue/Diablo Grande Parkway exit.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a semi-truck that was hauling tomatoes ended up on its side – blocking both lanes of northbound I-5 for a time.

caltrans i-5 tomato truck spill
The mess caused by the tomato truck crash. Caltrans District 10

It appears most of the tomatoes spilled onto the center divide area.

Caltrans crews have been working to clear the scene, but they don't expect the northbound lanes to be back open until around 1 p.m. 

