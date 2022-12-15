Suspect arrested after tip leads Turlock police to dead body in abandoned building

TURLOCK — A suspect was arrested after a tip led investigators to an abandoned building in Turlock where a man was found dead earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

The Turlock Police Department a tip was received Monday regarding a man who was potentially assaulted and could be found in an abandoned building on West Linwood Avenue. Officers arrived there at around 12:13 p.m. and discovered a partially burned room where the body of the man was found inside.

Detectives confirmed the man was a victim of an assault and said they believe this was not a random act of violence.

Mugshot of Danny Stevens, 58 Turlock Police Department

After following up on multiple leads and speaking with witnesses, investigators identified Danny Stevens, 58, as a suspect in the homicide. Stevens was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Esperanza Court after he attempted to evade police.

Detectives said it appears Stevens and the victim knew each other for only a short time, though a motive in the killing remains unclear.

The body of the victim has since been taken into custody by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office. His identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Turlock police said the investigation remains active and ask that anyone with information relevant to the case contact the department.