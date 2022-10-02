Thunder Valley Casino announces Bruno Mars performance

LINCOLN -- On Saturday night, drones lit up the sky during the last concert to be held at Thunder Valley's Outdoor Amphitheater to announce that The Venue at Thunder Valley will open Presidents' Day Weekend 2023 with a headline performance by Bruno Mars.

He will perform at the new venue on Saturday, February 18. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

"For over 18 years, Thunder Valley has prided itself on providing award-winning entertainment, services, and accommodations, and opening The Venue is the pinnacle of our commitment to our guests," Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley, said in a press release.

"The Venue at Thunder Valley allows us to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way as we continue to position ourselves as the industry leader in Northern California. We are extremely excited to welcome you to The Venue at Thunder Valley for our extraordinary grand opening weekend in February."

Once completed, The Venue will have 4,500 seats and will host musical acts, comedic performances, and sporting events all year long. It also will provide large event space for conferences and banquets.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Thunder Rewards Members will have the exclusive chance to purchase tickets for Bruno Mars on-site at Thunder Valley at the Rewards Center Box Office. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/entertainment.