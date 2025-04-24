Dash cam video captures Sacramento red light runner crashing into 2 cars

SACRAMENTO — Three people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, following a three-vehicle crash in the north Sacramento area, police said Wednesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Fulton Avenue.

As captured on a dash camera from another vehicle at the scene, a car that ran a red light at the intersection crashed into two cars that had the green light. The cars struck were already halfway through the crossing when the red light runner crashed into them.

Scene of the crash. Mark Raquino/Viewer video

One of the vehicles rolled over and crews had to remove one person who was trapped. That trapped person was the individual who was in critical condition, officials said.

The other two people suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.