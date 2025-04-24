Watch CBS News
Local News

Dash cam video captures Sacramento red light runner crashing into 2 cars

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Three people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, following a three-vehicle crash in the north Sacramento area, police said Wednesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Fulton Avenue.

As captured on a dash camera from another vehicle at the scene, a car that ran a red light at the intersection crashed into two cars that had the green light. The cars struck were already halfway through the crossing when the red light runner crashed into them.

crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Mark Raquino/Viewer video

One of the vehicles rolled over and crews had to remove one person who was trapped. That trapped person was the individual who was in critical condition, officials said.

The other two people suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.